Dorothea M. Heffel

June 4, 1940—Nov. 22, 2021

RACINE—Dorothea Marie Heffel, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Dorothea was born in Grand Rapids, MI on June 4, 1940, to the late Edward and Gertrude (nee Schmidt) Spurgat. On October 15, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Ben Earl Heffel. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2014. Dorothea worked for many years with the family business, Earl Heffel & Son. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1958. Dorothea always made room at her kitchen counter where she shared her wisdom, coffee, cookies and conversation. She enjoyed gardening, baking pies and spoiling her dogs. Dorothea loved spending time with her children and grandchildren regardless of the setting. She was passionate about her God, singing her favorite hymns and treating others with love.

Dorothea was preceded in death by parents: Edward and Gertrude Spurgat, brothers: William and Richard Spurgat and husband, Ben Earl Heffel. Survivors include her children and grandchildren: Kurt (Mary) Derek and Dalton Heffel, Ken (Sharon), Lauren, Jessica and Erica Heffel, Rachel (Nolan) Muehlenberg and Jeanne (Jeff Alders) Zachary, Molly and Brady Brenner; her sister, Ruth (Gary) Smith and family; and sister-in-law, Sandy Johnson and family. Dorothea is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and very special friends.

A funeral service for Dorothea will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening. December 2, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. David Gehne officiating. An entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park and is open to all that would like to attend. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Primrose Assisted Living for their compassionate care and friendship.

