Doris Schmitt (Nee: Bogusch)

RACINE—Doris Schmitt, age 84, passed away peacefully Saturday November 30th at Ascension Wisconsin Hospital with her family at her side. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany, June 13, 1935, daughter of the late Marcel and Klara (Nee: Burkhard) Bogusch. In 1958 she immigrated to the United States to Racine, Wisconsin as an Au Pair.

On March 11, 1961, at St. Rita Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Walter Schmitt and together they raised 5 daughters. Doris was a loyal employee of the Dominican Sisters at Siena Center for 29 years, retiring in 2009. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, especially spiritual books and biographies about the saints and those who overcame tragedies in their life. She also liked watching EWTN and sharing a smile with everyone she met. She especially enjoyed the annual family vacation in Eagle River. She always chose to look at the brighter side of life. Above all she treasured cooking and sharing meals with her family.