January 14, 1935 – December 14, 2020
Racine – Doris P. Schlater, 85, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1935, daughter of the late James and Emma Graham.
Doris is survived by her two sons, Scott Ocheltree of San Diego, CA, and Mark Ocheltree of Minocqua, WI.
In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Schlater.
A private service will be held for the family at Graceland Cemetery.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
