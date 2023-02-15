Doris P. Kleinschmidt

Sept. 14, 1933 - Feb. 12, 2023

RACINE - Doris P. Kleinschmidt, age 89, passed away at her residence Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was born in Wausau, WI, September 14, 1933, daughter of the late Victor and Alma (nee: Rusch) Sturm.

On August 27, 1955, Doris was united in marriage to Eldon Kleinschmidt who preceded her in death on January 2, 2020. She and her husband owned and operated KMG Sales.

Doris was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church. Doris was an accomplished seamstress, who loved to sew and knit; including, knitting hundreds of mittens, hats and scarves for homeless shelters and food pantries.

She loved spending time golfing with her husband and friends and was proud to have had two holes in one. Doris had quite the flair for entertaining and enjoyed gardening, hosting the Tour of Gardens in Racine.

Upon retirement, she and her husband retired to Hudson, FL and welcomed every visit from their grandchildren, family, and friends.

It was time spent with family that she cherished most. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her children: Debbie (Dave) Petersen of Racine, Susan (Michael) Knitter of Schaumburg, IL, brother, Ralph (Rosemary) Sturm of Merrill, WI; grandchildren: Sarah (Jason) Strommen, Christopher (Kayla) Petersen, Jonathan (Kaitie) Knitter, Stephen Knitter; great-grandchildren: Braden, Dylan, Aubrey, Charlotte and Teddy; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Inez Grohman.

A funeral service celebrating Doris' life will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, 11:30 AM at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., with Rev. David Hintz officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Friday at 10:30 AM until time of service at the church. Private interment will be held at Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials to the American Heart Association and Breast Cancer Research Foundation have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg, her special friend, Judy, and the staff at Primrose for their loving and compassionate care.

