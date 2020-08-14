× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 20, 1935 — July 12, 2020

Doris May Layton Chardukian Williams, 85, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on July 12, 2020, in Lakeside, Arizona.

She was born in Racine on January 20, 1935.

Doris enjoyed doing crafts, loved camping, and was a very creative, artistic woman. She loved her home in the White Mountains.

She was a school bus driver in Wisconsin before moving to Tucson, where she continued driving bus for the Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind.

Doris married Don Williams on April 22, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They enjoyed traveling and spent 19 wonderful years together.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Don; Sons, George (Toni) Chardukian, and Ty (Marsha) Chardukian; Daughters, Shelley (Brent) Beauchamp, Tammy (Bob) Maldonado, and Judy Crusan (Buddy Gibson). She is also survived by Don’s sons Trevor and Kyle Williams, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Doris’ request, no services will be held. Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.