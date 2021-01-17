Doris Maurer Reigel (nee: Bishop)

She was born on April, 22, 1931 in Monmouth, Illinois to the late William and Mary (nee: Pearson) Bishop. On March 22, 1951 Doris was united in marriage to Larry Maurer. Together they owned and operated The Airport Inn in Sturtevant, then, The Flamingo Dinner Club in Kenosha. Later in her life she married Eugene Reigel in New Orleans. LA. Eugene was the General Manager for Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, Oak Hills Country Club in San Antonio and others in between. They both had a passion for travel and had many opportunities around the country with The Club Manager’s Association of America.