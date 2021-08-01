Doris Mattal Foley (nee: Johnson)

Feb. 25, 1927 – June 26, 2021
RACINE—Doris Mattal Foley, age 94, passed away peacefully at home, of natural causes, on June 26, 2021. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 25, 1927, daughter of John J. and Esther S. Johnson.
Doris graduated from Washington Park High School in 1945. She attended Ripon College and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in January 1950, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Later she attended Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earning a teaching degree.
On October 28, 1950, she married the love of her life, Frank C. Mattal, Jr. They raised three children together, Marla, Nancy, and Mark, until Frank unexpectedly passed away on December 19, 1968. Doris later married George E. Foley on June 24, 1989. They shared 20 wonderful years together until his death on August 20, 2009.
She will be best remembered as a beloved third grade teacher at S.C. Johnson School, for over 20 years. Doris cherished her time with family and friends, especially summers at Wind Lake, Wisconsin with her two loving granddaughters. Doris enjoyed traveling, bowling, reading, and the Green Bay Packers. She also baked the best pies! She was especially proud to be a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Doris was a member of Living Faith Lutheran Church in Racine, Wisconsin.
Doris will be sadly missed by her children, Marla (Thomas) Hughes, Nancy (Randall) Frayer, and Mark Mattal; granddaughters: Corinne (Aaron) Kovac and Nicole Frayer; great-grandson, Maddox Kovac; dear friend, Betty Goodwin; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husbands, Doris was preceded in death by: her brother, Glenn Johnson; and her grandson, Timothy Hughes.
Private family services will be held, with interment at Graceland Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin 53405-5094.
