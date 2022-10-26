Doris Mae Daniels

Doris Mae was an active member of St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church volunteering with the Ministry of the Sick for over 35 years as well as singing in the Resurrection Choir. She was a woman of strong faith and had a way of gently sharing it with others. Doris Mae enjoyed working the school hot lunch program (checking up on her boys). She had also volunteered for many years at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home spreading her faith, kindness and love. Her house was always open and there was always room for one more. Over the years, she was a host mother for 11 Rotary foreign exchange students from all over the world and a “mom” to many others. Doris and Rich traveled the world visiting all the previous exchange guests who had lived with them. She had a way of keeping in contact with anyone who crossed her path throughout the years. As a grandma, she always made sure the candy counter was full of everyone’s favorite. She made home a place everyone looked forward to coming to. She took pleasure in the simple things in life, like her fish in the backyard pond, the birds in the yard, all her plants, trees, and garden. Like Rich, she loved having the family together for all holidays, especially the Christmas season as well as other family traditions. Another treasure was her “home away from home” at Lakewoods Resort. Every summer, for the past 60 years, the Daniels Family Up North Vacation was her yearly reprieve and a chance to be with her family and make more memories. More than anything she loved and treasured the time with her large family and had a way of making each one feel special. She believed that “The family that prayed together stayed together.” Her motto was “Every day is a good day, just live it,” and everything she did was done, “All for the greater honor and glory of God.” She worked quietly as a very humble servant of God.