Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Doris M. Clazmer

November 21, 1929—September 12, 2018

RACINE—Doris M. Clazmer, 88, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

She was born in Racine on November 21, 1929, daughter of the late Michael and Viola (nee: Burr) Fischer. Doris graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1946, and the was married to Eugene Clazmer on July 8, 1950. She was active in Girl Scouts as an organizer and leader. She was employed as a teacher aide at St Lucy’s School, and also worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and Gateway Tech, where she retired after 15 years. While at Gateway she served as President and Treasurer of her Union. She was always an eager volunteer. She will be missed in her card clubs, Catholic Women’s League and by her pool friends.

Doris is survived by her son Mark E. (Sandra) Helmin-Clazmer of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Theresa (Peter) Neumer of Brookfield; daughters-in-law Joanne Clazmer of Calistoga, California and Adele Clazmer of Racine; grandchildren Julie, Gabrielle, Matthew, Abralynn, and Nick; 5 great-grandchildren; one sister and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene; her sons William and Michael; and one brother.

Memorial Services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 1pm. Visitation in the funeral home will begin at 11am. Private interment will take place on Monday, October 1, 2018. Donations to the American Diabetes Association have been suggested. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Doris M. Clazmer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments