Doris M. (Freudenwald) Braun, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home on October 10, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Visitation from 10:00 a.m.—11:30 a.m. with service at 11:30 a.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.