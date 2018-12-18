Try 1 month for 99¢
Doris May Bodden

March 6, 1930—December 15, 2018

Doris May Bodden Age 88 of Union Grove passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Oakridge Care Center.

Doris was born March 6, 1930 to George and Pearl (nee Schultz) Riek in Burlington, WI. Her early life was spent in East Troy where she graduated from high school. On October 25, 1980 she was united in marriage to Glenn J. Bodden in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Union Grove. Glenn passed away January 14, 1998. Doris was a longtime resident of Union Grove. She worked at the Southern Center as a Dietary Tech in the food service. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Ladies Guild. She enjoyed bowling at Old Settlers. Doris was the eldest of twelve children.

Doris is survived by her children: Kathleen (Mike Laflin ) Leiskau, Linda (Mike) Corcoran, Mary (Jeff) McNamara, Step-children: Judy (Perry) Muhlenbeck, Patti Donovan, Jim (Jane) Bodden, Pam (Carl) Schmidt and Mike Bodden, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her sisters: Betty Bauman, Joyce Bulow, Ester Sigmund, and Louise Stafford, brothers: Larry (Vira) Riek, Terrance (Sue) Riek and Wills Riek, other relatives and friends. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen Bodden, a son Gary Pope, a sister Jeanette Kammerard, and brothers: Gordon Riek, Edward Riek, Robert Riek, and Step-daughter Debbie Bodden.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Oakridge Care Center and Season Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 11:00AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor David Ramirez officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Dec 20th from 9:30AM until 10:45AM at CHURCH. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Doris M. Bodden
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments