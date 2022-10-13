Feb. 19, 1939 – Oct. 7, 2022

RACINE—Doris Klara Koenig, 83, passed away at her home on October 7, 2022. Doris was born in Hagen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on February 19, 1939, to the late Wilhelm and Elisabeth Haarmann.

Doris was united in marriage to the late Rolf Koenig in Germany on May 5, 1961. Shortly after they married, they immigrated to the United States. She was very proud of her German heritage and loved her homeland, visiting often.

For 24 years Doris worked with special needs children at Unified School District. This job was perfect for her big heart and endless kindness. She retired in 2003 to take care of her only granddaughter, spending endless hours reading to her and taking her on field trips.

Doris loved knitting, sewing, quilting, basket making, doing German crossword puzzles, and tending to all her beautiful flowers. She was an amazing cook and continued to make traditional German foods to share with all. Most important to her was spending time with her family and her grand dogs.

Doris had many significant obstacles in her life. None of them ever got in her way, there was nothing that she couldn’t do. She was one of the strongest women you would ever meet.

Doris will be deeply missed by her children: Claudia VanKoningsveld, Ralph Koenig, Angela (Emanuel) Lopez; grandchildren: Mason Lopez, William Koenig, Ariel Lopez; grand dogs: Kali, Coal, Kai; sisters: Eva (Reinhard) Suppan, Gisela (Rudiger) Jentsch; sisters-in-law: Ursula Haarmann, Margret (Ellsworth) Steinbach; extended families: the Crowleys, the Barringers, the Wagners, the VanKoningsvelds; numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Rolf; brothers: Willi, Gerd; sisters: Christel, Edeltraud, Ursula; and best friend, Nancy.

A celebration of Doris’ life will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please do something nice with your family.

A special thank you to her neighbors: Joyce, Bruce, Sharon, and Tom for all your kindness and watching over our Mama.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000