UNION GROVE—Doris G. Vander Molen, age 92, passed away at her residence on April 17, 2023. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and playing the piano. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Doris is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Bob) Tate; grandchildren: Bobby and Joseph (Ashley) Tate; great-grandson, Noah Tate; and sister, Bonnie Harmon. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph, and her parents. Private services were held. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Traci of Brightstar for all the care she showed Doris.