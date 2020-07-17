Doris Evelyn Sexton

A celebration of Doris’ life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Doris’ services will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home. Doris will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks that memorials be directed in Doris’ name to the Salvation Army (1901 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.