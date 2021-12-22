July 20, 1927—December 14, 2021

RACINE—Doris Ellen Greene, 94, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Doris was born to the late Robert and Selma (nee Mertins) Peterson on July 20, 1927, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Gordon Greene on March 25, 1950, in Los Angeles, CA. They were married for 49 years until Gordon’s passing in November of 1999.

Doris worked as a quality control inspector at Western Publishing for 31 years. She retired from Western Publishing in 1990. She enjoyed keeping her mind busy by doing puzzles and crossword puzzles. Most of all, Doris was family orientated and spent any moment she could with her family.

Doris will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda (William) Petri; son, David Greene; grandchildren: William (Amy) Petri, Tracy (Paul) Farrey, Amanda (Mike) Maruca, Ali Greene, Alex Greene, Melissa (Thomas) O’Connor, Danielle Greene, and Kevin Greene; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Gwen) Peterson; along with several other family members and friends.

Doris is predeceased by her husband, Gordon; granddaughter, Courtney Greene; great-grandson, Crosby Maruca; and sister, Jane.

Private services for Doris will be held on a later date. Doris’ final resting place will be with her husband, Gordon, at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

