RACINE – Doris Elaine Beuttler, 91, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.
She was born in Grundy Center, Iowa on May 8, 1927. She had been a Racine resident at The Atrium for almost 3 years.
Doris is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Fred and Deborah Beuttler of Racine, and Richard and Marybeth Beuttler of Corona Del Mar, Calif.; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Beuttler.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Her Life will be held in The Atrium (3950 N. Main Street) at 11 am on Saturday, November 24, 2018.
