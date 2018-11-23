Try 3 months for $3

RACINE – Doris Elaine Beuttler, 91, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

She was born in Grundy Center, Iowa on May 8, 1927. She had been a Racine resident at The Atrium for almost 3 years.

Doris is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Fred and Deborah Beuttler of Racine, and Richard and Marybeth Beuttler of Corona Del Mar, Calif.; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Beuttler.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Her Life will be held in The Atrium (3950 N. Main Street) at 11 am on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

