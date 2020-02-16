Doris "Dorie" Jane Voigt

August 9, 1918 - January 26, 2020

Dorie Voigt of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, at the age of 101 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Dorie was born on August 9, 1918, to Walter and Sigrid Williamson in Racine, Wisconsin. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1936, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics in 1940 from Milwaukee Downer College that later merged with Lawrence University.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On May 28, 1940, Dorie married Ralph Gardner Voigt (deceased, 1986), and together they raised four children: Helene (Bernard, deceased), John (Ana), Julie (deceased), and Mary. Dorie has seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Dorie attended the Pope Cooking School in Chicago in the 1950s, and attended cooking schools with Jacques Pepin as well as Julia Child in the 1980s. She also participated in Simone Beck's Culinary Arts School in France. Dorie was an accomplished cook and baker. During her lifetime, she delighted her friends and family with wonderful meals, breads, and desserts. She enjoyed entertaining and absolutely loved a good dinner party!