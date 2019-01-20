Doris Catherine Swamer

January 25, 1925 – January 16, 2019
MT. PLEASANT—Doris C. (nee: Lee) Swamer, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
Doris was born in Sun Prairie, WI on January 25, 1925 to the late Albert O. and Rose J. (nee: Lukes) Lee. She attended Sun Prairie High School. On August 3, 1946 in Bashford United Methodist Church—Madison, she was united in marriage with Wesley W. Swamer. They also had their marriage blessed at St. Patrick Catholic Church—Madison on December 2, 1946. They moved to Racine in 1953.
During her working career, Doris had been employed by Madison – Kipp, a photography studio, Goldblatt’s Dept. Store and by Western Publishing, from where she retired. Doris was a proud and faithful member of St. Edward Catholic Church since 1963. She was also a member of the Jaycettes of the Jaycee—Old Timers. Among her interests, she enjoyed decorating, remodeling, the planning of building their homes, organizing get-togethers with old friends, and wasn’t afraid of learning something new – especially the world of computers of which she mastered late in life. Above all, Doris was all about family traditions and spending time with her loved ones. She made sure her family had quality time together with their many vacations to Northern Wisconsin.
Surviving are her children, Jaclyn (Donald) Grabher, Jerry Swamer and Carolyn “Kitty” (David) Charo; grandchildren, Cory (Lori) Grabher, Mandy (Brett) Kandolf; Jarod Charo & Brandon Charo; Genevieve, Kristen & Michael Swamer; great-grandson, Cadon Wesley Swamer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Wes on January 25, 2016; their beloved son, Douglas Swamer in 2003; four brothers, three sisters and by Wesley’s parents, George & Edyth Swamer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm in St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Avenue, with Fr. Allen Bratkowski and Fr. Richard J. Molter officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery on Friday, January 25th – her 94th birthday & the 3rd anniversary of Wesley’s death.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension Hospice (especially nurse Liz) for the compassionate care and support given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all those that cared for Doris
