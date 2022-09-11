Sept. 7, 1930—Aug. 18, 2022
RACINE—Doris Ann Jacobson, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Doris was born to Lawrence and Ella (nee Drought) Jacobson on September 7, 1930, in Racine, Wisconsin.
Doris began her life on a farm in North Cape, after which her family moved to another farm in Yorkville. She graduated from Union Grove High School in 1948. Doris then moved to Racine and began working for Western Printing, where she stayed for 48 years. Upon her retirement in 1995, Doris began volunteer work. She worked at the Volunteer Center of Racine, Toys for Tots, Meals on Wheels, and frequently helped at Grace Lutheran Church, where she was a member. Doris enjoyed golfing as a member of the Women’s golf league at Ives Grove. She also enjoyed bowling at Castle Lanes. Doris was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, but her favorite sports to watch were those of her great-great nieces and nephews. Doris loved her German Shepherds. Above all, she loved her family and valued the time spent with them.
Doris will be missed by her great nieces and their families: Nicole (Devin, Kiara, and Royce Wilson); and Michelle Jacobson (Collin and Katelyn DeGroot); among other nieces, nephews, and family members.
Doris was preceded in death by parents: Lawrence and Ella; sisters: Dorothy and Wilma; brother, Adrian; and beloved nephew, Scott.
Celebration of life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Committal services and inurnment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Lutheran Church (3700 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53405) have been suggested.
