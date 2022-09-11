Doris Ann Jacobson

Doris began her life on a farm in North Cape, after which her family moved to another farm in Yorkville. She graduated from Union Grove High School in 1948. Doris then moved to Racine and began working for Western Printing, where she stayed for 48 years. Upon her retirement in 1995, Doris began volunteer work. She worked at the Volunteer Center of Racine, Toys for Tots, Meals on Wheels, and frequently helped at Grace Lutheran Church, where she was a member. Doris enjoyed golfing as a member of the Women’s golf league at Ives Grove. She also enjoyed bowling at Castle Lanes. Doris was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, but her favorite sports to watch were those of her great-great nieces and nephews. Doris loved her German Shepherds. Above all, she loved her family and valued the time spent with them.