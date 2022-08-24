 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris Ann Jacobson

Doris Ann Jacobson

RACINE—Doris Ann Jacobson, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Celebration of life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Committal services and inurnment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Lutheran Church (3700 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53405) have been suggested.

