 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris Ann Aul (nee: Campbell)
0 Comments

Doris Ann Aul (nee: Campbell)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Doris Ann Aul (nee Campbell)

July 3, 1937—August 26, 2021

RACINE—Doris Ann Aul, age 84, passed away on Thursday August 26, 2021. Doris was born in Racine on July 3, 1937, daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Campbell (nee: Thielen).

She was employed with Western Publishing for many years. Doris will be remembered fondly for her baking and cooking and her great love for her family, and spending time with her dear friend Kathy Bohn.

Doris will be dearly missed by her children: Nick (Jean) Garcia, Jean (Jack) Hagarty, Steve (Linda) Garcia; grandchildren: Tanner, Andy, Nick, Delbert, Alex and Adam; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her son, John.

Private family services will be held with entombment at Graceland Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meridithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News