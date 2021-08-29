Doris Ann Aul (nee: Campbell)

July 3, 1937—August 26, 2021

RACINE—Doris Ann Aul, age 84, passed away on Thursday August 26, 2021. Doris was born in Racine on July 3, 1937, daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Campbell (nee: Thielen).

She was employed with Western Publishing for many years. Doris will be remembered fondly for her baking and cooking and her great love for her family, and spending time with her dear friend Kathy Bohn.

Doris will be dearly missed by her children: Nick (Jean) Garcia, Jean (Jack) Hagarty, Steve (Linda) Garcia; grandchildren: Tanner, Andy, Nick, Delbert, Alex and Adam; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her son, John.

Private family services will be held with entombment at Graceland Cemetery.

