Doris A. Stanke "Oma"

Dec. 15, 1931—Dec. 29, 2021

RACINE – Doris Anna “Oma” (nee: Zilke) Stanke, age 90, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Holmen, WI, surrounded by the love of her family, on Wednesday evening, December 29, 2021.

Doris was born in Racine on December 15, 1931, to the late Arnold and Anna (nee: Johne) Zilke. She was a 1950 graduate of Washington Park High School. On December 13, 1952, she was united in marriage to Karl Stanke at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before Karl “Opa” passed away on March 2, 2013.

Although being a homemaker was her number one priority, a vocation in which she excelled, Oma worked in her younger years as a secretary and after her children were grown, worked alongside her sister Lil at JAMB Discount in Elmwood Plaza. Oma was a lifetime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church where she volunteered in the school lunch program, Ladies Aide and sang in the choir for many years. She also volunteered with RSVP and is remembered by many as a storybook reader for the kindergarten students at Johnson School. Oma made countless funnel cakes at German Fest in Milwaukee over the years, volunteered at the polls, was a phenomenal baker and gardener and loved traveling with Opa during his involvement with MGV Harmonia German Men’s Choir. Her passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren and she often donned her dirndl to attend German festivals in Milwaukee and La Crosse. Oma loved playing games with her family and was the Elfe Raus card queen of Ohio Street. Above all, Oma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always placed her family first.

Surviving are her children: Katherine (Jerry) Rubatt, Anne (Cole) Warner, Paul Stanke and John (Hollie) Stanke; grandchildren: Bryan (Julie) Koch, Daniel (Madi Marsh) Koch, Krista (fiance, Justin Bernau) Coey, Joshua (Kelsey) Rubatt, Mitchell Koch, Kiki (David) King, Rachel (fiance, Scott Gorham) Rubatt, Michelle (Brian) Kijek, Christopher Hall, Seth Warner, and Alex Jambretz; great-grandchildren: Brielle and Emmalynn Rubatt, Spurgeon and Fulton Koch, Sutton and Soren Bernau, Mikayla Stackman and Abigail Hall; many nieces, nephews and friends – too numerous to mention by name.

In addition to her parents and husband, Oma was preceded in death by her beloved sons William Karl and Michael John Stanke. She was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law Lillian (Ed) Stacy, Jean Styscko, Hertha (Frank) Dederich and Ruth (James) Felgenhauer.

A special note of thanks goes to Dr. Carlynn Crevier, the staff of Home Instead of Racine, Hospice Alliance and St. Croix Hospice of La Crosse for the compassionate care and support given in Oma’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

Services celebrating Oma’s life will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (728 Villa Street) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday, January 22nd, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Das leben endet, die liebe nicht.

Life ends but love doesn’t.

