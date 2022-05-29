Doris A. Potterville

Dec. 8, 1936 – May 23, 2022

RACINE – Doris A. (nee: Peck) Potterville, 85, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha.

She was born in Racine on December 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Jed and Gertrude (nee: Kaufmann) Peck. On July 25, 1959, Doris was united in marriage to Eugene 'Gene' Potterville. She held many jobs over the years, including, Rainfair, Collins Insurance, Despins Plumbing, and the Greenery Restaurant.

Doris was very involved as a mother. She volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, assisted as a Room Mother when her children were in school, very involved in the Girl Scouts and was a Den Mother in the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed playing the organ, playing cribbage, bingo and gardening in her vegetable garden.

Doris will be missed by her children: Timothy Potterville, and Lorrie (Mark) Peterson; grandchildren, Tiffany (Ryan) Hametner, Cody Potterville, Chelsea (Eric) Stefanich and Jacob Peterson; great-grandchildren: Kaleb and Kendyll Hametner, Emerson and Gavin Stefanich and brother, Jed (Audrey) Peck. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Gene on November 2, 2020, as well as her beloved mother-in-law, Cora Potterville.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. Doris will be laid to rest with Gene at West Lawn Memorial Park. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The family would like to say thank you to Jennifer, Tina and Lorrie for their loving care and the entire Staff at Azura Memory Care for their outstanding service.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine

262-632-4479