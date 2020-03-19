Doris A. Madsen

October 8, 1925 — March 15, 2020

RACINE — Doris Adell Madsen peacefully transitioned into the arms of Christ, her Lord and Savior on March 15, 2020, at Magnolia Hill Care Center (formerly Bay Harbor) in Mt. Pleasant.

Doris was born in Racine on October 8, 1925 to Oscar and Helen Paulson (nee: Malmquist). On July 20, 1946, Doris was united in marriage to Norman William Madsen, which lasted 65 years.

They raised three sons, Gary Norman (Carolyn) Madsen of Dacula, Georgia, Scott David Madsen of Racine, and Dale Victor (Joan) Madsen of Mt. Pleasant. Doris had eight grandchildren, Kevin Madsen, Brian Madsen, Sarah Kasdorf, Peter Madsen, David Madsen, Mary Crockatt, Amber Madsen, Dana Madsen and eight great grandchildren. Doris is further survived but by nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Doris is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman, her three dear sisters, Marion Pricher, Evelyn Madsen and Joanne Broberg.

Doris enjoyed staying at home raising her family and was also an active member of Grace Church, couples Bible Study, and later the Senior Bible Study.