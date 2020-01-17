Doris A. Henderson

September 14, 1969 — January 1, 2020
Doris Ann Henderson, age 50, of Toledo, OH passed away January 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Midtown Church of Christ, 1704 13th St., Monday, January 20, 2020, 10 – 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
You have free articles remaining.
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.