Doris A. Henderson

September 14, 1969 — January 1, 2020

Doris Ann Henderson, age 50, of Toledo, OH passed away January 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Midtown Church of Christ, 1704 13th St., Monday, January 20, 2020, 10 – 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

