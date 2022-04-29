CAPE CORAL, FL—Doreen F. Felbab, 75, of Cape Coral passed away Saturday April 23, 2022.

She was born in Racine, WI in 1946 to the late Francesco (Frank) and Susan Greco. Doreen married Jim in 1964 in Racine. Doreen worked in banking for many years. She and her husband began wintering in Cape Coral in 2004 before moving permanently in 2015.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years of Cape Coral; sons: Cary James (Sue) of Lakeville, MN, and Jeff Edward (Amanda) of Orlando, FL; seven grandchildren: Cassie and Logan Felbab, Alex Cooper, Elizabeth and Sam Bakken of Lakeville, MN, and Dylan and Elizabeth Anne Felbab of Orlando, FL; two nieces: Kim Eileen and Missy Jacobson of Racine, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rosalie Jacobson.

Private arrangements by Fuller Metz Funeral Home in Cape Coral, FL, where online condolences may be made by visiting www.fullermetz.com.

In lieu of flowers friends may make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association.