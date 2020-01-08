Doreen E. Schneider

July 25, 1956—January 6, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS—Doreen Emma (nee: Sturino) Schneider, 63, formerly of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday January 6, 2020, with her loving and devoted family by her bedside in the comfort of her own home.

She battled breast cancer courageously and head-on with determination and a never-ending faith in new and better tomorrows, while knowing her loved ones were waiting to welcome her home.

Doreen was born in Kenosha, WI on July 25, 1956, the only and “favorite daughter” of George and Gloria (nee: Neudorff) Sturino. She was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School “Class of 1974”.

Doreen was employed at her family’s restaurant, Sturino’s Italian Restaurant, as head waitress for many years. She met the love of her life James L. Schneider and they married on December 11, 1976. Even with her compromised health, Jim and Doreen recently celebrated 43 years of marriage.