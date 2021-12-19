October 6, 1929—December 10, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Dora Margaret Blickensderfer McCoy, 92, met her Lord and Savior and “entered glory, holding her daughters’ hands” on December 10, 2021.

Dora was born October 6, 1929, in Burt, North Dakota to Paul and Frieda Blickensderfer who came from Germany. She grew up on a humble farm during the depression years. Her dedication to hard work continued to be her life’s desire.

She earned a Nursing Degree and devoted her life to serving God, her family, and her community. She worked at Racine Medical Clinic for Dr. Robert Ortwein for over 30 years and retired in 1994.

Her hands were never idle. She baked bread, sewed, knit, crocheted, gardened, and raised four children. Her talents were many and she shared them all with everyone.

She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children: Robert, David, Colleen and Jeaneen; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, all of her extended family and friends. Her love and commitment to serve Jesus and live daily for Him will be her legacy for generations to come. She was a prayer warrior for us, rising early and praying on her knees. We are forever grateful that she was ours.

A memorial celebration service will be held in Spring of 2022 at Community Church of the Nazarene, where she was a dedicated lifelong member. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Southeastern Wisconsin Youth for Christ (3001 Carpenter Ave Racine, WI 53403).

Dora’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire Hospice Alliance staff for the loving and professional attention extended toward her and her family while under their care.

To all of you,

Be There!

Proverbs 31:25-31

