RACINE — Dontrell M. Bush, 17, was called by Home, tragically, by his Loving Savior on Saturday, May 8, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be Private for the family only. A visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, May 18 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.