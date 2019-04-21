Try 3 months for $3
Dontay L. White Jr.

April 13, 2019

RACINE—Dontay Lavelle White Jr., our precious baby boy was born into the arms of angels on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

His Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 4:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be in the Chapel from 3:30pm until the time of service.

