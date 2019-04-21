Dontay L. White Jr.

April 13, 2019
RACINE—Dontay Lavelle White Jr., our precious baby boy was born into the arms of angels on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
His Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 4:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be in the Chapel from 3:30pm until the time of service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
