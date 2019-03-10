Donna Rae Hall

April 29, 1947—March 4, 2019
CALEDONIA—(Nee: Reitz) Of Caledonia, was born to eternal life at the age of 71 on March 4th.
Beloved wife of 37 years to George Hall, loving mother to Lee (Nancy) Loveall Jr., Tammy (Lane) Pinchard and Mandy (Jared) Burrill. Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister Peggy (Eldon) Cook and Cathy (Angel) Hernandez. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her brother Freddie Reitz, her parents Ferdinand & Charlotte Reitz and granddaughter Lauriel Pinchard.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place March 12th at 1PM at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek. Family will greet guests from 11AM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Sunset Options
Funerals & Cremations Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.—Oak Creek, WI
414-892-4126
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.