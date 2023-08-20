Sept. 15, 1944 – Aug. 12, 2023

RACINE—Donna R. Wendt, age 78 passed away August 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Orange, California on September 15, 1944, to Earl and Helen Davey.

Donna grew up on a farm near Hurley, South Dakota where she attended a one room schoolhouse. Her family moved to Sioux Falls where she graduated high school as a member of the National Honor Society. She received her Registered Nursing education at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls. She met her husband, Thomas Wendt while visiting in Madison, Wisconsin. They were married on March 31, 1967, in Sioux Falls, SD. Their children were born while they were living in Neenah, Wisconsin. They lived there until Tom was transferred to Racine in 1980. Donna’s nursing career lasted 45 years. She returned to school to become a Neonatal Nurse Clinician. Her career was highlighted by working in the newborn nursery at Madison General Hospital, the neonatal intensive care nursery at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah and Wheaton Ascension Hospital in Racine. She also worked for several Ascension doctors’ in their offices.

Donna was a very gifted pianist and organist and while living in Racine Donna taught piano lessons. Donna and Tom were active members of North Pointe United Methodist Church. At church she sang in the choir, played in the bell choir, and was the pianist and organist for many years. Donna was a gifted seamstress and always was willing to help others with a sewing or knitting problem. Her knitting needles were always busy. She enjoyed making baby quilts, knitting prayer shawls and contributing to many mission projects. Donna was a Master Gardener, and you could find her planting flowers at home and in the memorial garden at church. She and Tom enjoyed traveling on some beautiful cruises. They were Badger Football season ticket holders and attended Green Bay Packer Football games with friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Donna is survived by her husband of 56 years Tom; sons; Timothy (Gretchen) of McFarland, WI. Scott (Robin) of Stoughton, WI, Joel (Donna) of Antioch, IL; grandchildren: Tyler (Amelia), Lauren, Griffin (Taylor), Bryan (Bergen), Ashton, Maggie, Everett, Carter, Trevor and Great-Grandson, Ryder; sibling, Jerry (Arlene) Davey, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Davey.

The Family wishes to extend special thanks for the care provided by Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi and Horizon Hospice. A Memorial Service for Donna will be held at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street in Racine on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and the service at 11:30 am. The service may be viewed at www.facebook.com//tumcracine The family is requesting that memorials in Donna’s honor be made to North Pointe United Methodist Church.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: