Donna Mae Reineck

Donna will be remembered as a beacon spreading her light to others with her smile, laughter, and tiny bits of sarcasm thrown in just for fun. Whether it was at Ascension Lutheran church singing in the choir, St. Andrews Lutheran Church helping in the kitchen making cookies or as a Stephen Minister or at United Lutheran Church making sure the kids at summer camp had pizza to eat, she always loved serving others and volunteering whenever she saw a need.

She so loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would hand out bubbles or marshmallow shooters on Easter and would always hide the green pickle for Christmas so that she would smile as they would all search throughout the house. She loved to watch everyone open their stocking stuffers and she would giggle and laugh with joy. Her love was endless.

Donna also enjoyed quilting with her friends, sewing, knitting, camping, feeding her birds, taking care of her violets, wearing purple dresses and a red hat and of course spending time with family.

Family and friends are invited to meet at United Lutheran Church (3825 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402) on Saturday, August 28, 2021 for a visitation from 9:00-10:30AM with the funeral to follow.