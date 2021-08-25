September 22, 1936 - August 22, 2021
RACINE - Donna Mae Reineck, 84, of Racine, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Born September 22, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at her family home, she was the daughter of the late Herman Krombos and Irene Krombos.
She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Ronald Milton Reineck; their children: Scott Reineck (Mary White), Kari Lee Moranski (Greg Moranski), and Kent Reineck (Mary Alexander); grandchildren: Sarah Reineck, Brett Reineck (Katie Evans), Jessica Smith (Russell Smith), Andrew Reineck (Kali Stelse), Jonathan Moranski (Emily Thompson), Stefani Moranski; great-grandchildren: Austin Smith and Abigail Reineck; sisters-in-law: Carol Krombos and Bette Krombos; and many special nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Irene (Krey) Krombos; and her siblings: Arline (Al) Rivero, Vaughn (Eugene) Rezach, Donald Krombos, Richard Krombos; and godsons: Keith Rezach and Brian Krombos.
Donna always loved the joy and laughter of children so after raising her own three children she chose to bless others by working as a matron aide with students with special needs at Racine Unified School District. She retired from working full time in 1990, but missed the smiles and hugs so went back to work as a substitute aide for least another ten years.
Donna will be remembered as a beacon spreading her light to others with her smile, laughter, and tiny bits of sarcasm thrown in just for fun. Whether it was at Ascension Lutheran church singing in the choir, St. Andrews Lutheran Church helping in the kitchen making cookies or as a Stephen Minister or at United Lutheran Church making sure the kids at summer camp had pizza to eat, she always loved serving others and volunteering whenever she saw a need.
She so loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would hand out bubbles or marshmallow shooters on Easter and would always hide the green pickle for Christmas so that she would smile as they would all search throughout the house. She loved to watch everyone open their stocking stuffers and she would giggle and laugh with joy. Her love was endless.
Donna also enjoyed quilting with her friends, sewing, knitting, camping, feeding her birds, taking care of her violets, wearing purple dresses and a red hat and of course spending time with family.
Family and friends are invited to meet at United Lutheran Church (3825 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402) on Saturday, August 28, 2021 for a visitation from 9:00-10:30AM with the funeral to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name to United Lutheran Church at 3825 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402 https://unitedlutheran.co/or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Memorial Campaign https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/donate/memorial-giving/
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000