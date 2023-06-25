Donna Mae Peterson

May 13, 1940 - June 16, 2023

BURLINGTON - Donna Mae Peterson (Bartelson/Terpstra) was a much-loved and extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother that passed away peacefully at her home on June 16, 2023.

Donna was born May 13, 1940, to her beloved parents Cyrus and Lillian Terpstra in Burlington, Wis. She was a graduate of Union Grove High School Class of 1958. Donna met her late husband, Bernard Bartelson in 1965. They were united in marriage on August 20, 1966. Donna and Bernard had three children, Thomas, Lynette, and Karen. After Bernard's passing, Donna met Jerome. Their relationship turned into marriage on November 11, 1989.

Donna was employed by various legal consultants as a secretary for 40 years. She was part of Job's Daughters' International Sisterhood. Donna enjoyed being outdoors. She spent many days in her yard planting her favorite flowers, picking produce from her garden, and filling her bird feeders to watch the birds from her deck. Her absolute favorite past time was mowing her grass. Donna enjoyed traveling. Her late second husband, Jerome and Donna bought a multi-season home up-north where they would vacation a lot with family and friends. Donna loved being with her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her children: Thomas Bartelson of Burlington, WI, Lynette (Kevin) Trongeau of Kansasville, WI, Karen (Phil) Grossman of Kansasville, WI; step-daughter, Cindy (Mike) Knutson of Franklin, WI; grandchildren: Shelby, Kyle and Ayla; siblings: Wayne Terpstra of Union Grove, WI, Bob Terpstra of Union Grove, WI, Kathy Nelson of Barron, WI, Bette DeRohan of Connecticut; sister-in-law, Judith Condrad of Burlington, WI; and many more.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Lillian (Behnke) Terpstra; first husband, Bernard Bartelson; late husband, Jerome Peterson; brother, Bill Terpstra; brothers-in-law: Bill DeRohan, and Nick Condrad.

As per Donna's request a private memorial service with only close family members will be held.

Miller Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Ave

Union Grove, WI 53182

(262) 878-2500