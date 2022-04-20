Aug. 10, 1934—Apr. 17, 2022

BURLINGTON—Donna Mae (nee: Biehn) Etten, 87, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Oak Park Place.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 10, 1934, she was the daughter of Howard and Stella (nee: Drissel) Biehn. Her early life was spent in Paris Township and she graduated from St. John’s Grade School and Union Grove High School. On October 2, 1954 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Paris, she was united in marriage to Theodore “Ted” Menheer. Following marriage, they resided in Kansasville. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1981.

Donna was a self-employed seamstress, worked as a clerk at Ben Franklin, and for many years at Andes Candies until retirement. She was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing and jigsaw puzzles and loved spending time with her family.

Donna is survived by nieces and nephews: Greg (Trudy) Biehn, Barb (Rick) Richter, Larry (Arminda) Biehn, Eddie (Vicki) Biehn, Tom (Sherry) Biehn, Nancy Biehn, Colleen Belmont, Jerry Biehn, Don (Sheila) Biehn, Maureen (Dennis) Minoque, Cindy Biehn and Dian Biehn; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and sisters-in-law: Kathy Biehn and Trudy Biehn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Gerald Biehn, Marlin Biehn and Byron Biehn, Sr.; niece, Michelle Biehn; nephew, Byron Biehn, Jr. and great-nephew, Kenny Richter.

The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:00 until 11:15 AM at the CHURCH. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dover.

