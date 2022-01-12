Donna Mae LaVassor (nee: Pfeilstifter)

June 1, 1938—January 9, 2022

RACINE—Donna Mae LaVassor, age 83, passed away at her residence, January 9, 2022. She was born in Racine June 1, 1938, daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee DeFries) Pfeilstifter.

On February 6, 1960, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Donna was united in marriage to Roger H. LaVassor who preceded her in death January 8, 2008. Donna was employed as a medical assistant at Eye Incorporated for several years. She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church. She had a great love of traveling, gardening, reading and her daily crosswords. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Robert LaVassor, Chris (Caroline) LaVassor, Eric (Robin) LaVassor; son-in-law, Jose Viera; six grandchildren: Ryan (Alana) LaVassor, Jerrod (Patti) LaVassor, BenViera, Nicholas Viera, Emily Viera, and Cody LaVassor; two great-grandchildren: Zoey and Ella LaVassor; brother, David Pfeilstifter; sisters: Joanne Kovac and Kathy Sayles; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Rick (Gloria) LaVassor, Diane Lundberg; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Viera.

Funeral services celebrating Donna’s life will be held at the funeral home, 7:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Friday, 5:00 PM until time of service. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the caregivers at Season’s Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

