RACINE—Donna Mae Earl, 71, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Her Memorial Homegoing Service we be held at the New Brighter Day Church, 1225-24th Ave., Kenosha, on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Thomas, officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In keeping with her wish, cremation has taken place.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.