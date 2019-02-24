Try 1 month for 99¢
Donna Mae Earl

RACINE—Donna Mae Earl, 71, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Her Memorial Homegoing Service we be held at the New Brighter Day Church, 1225-24th Ave., Kenosha, on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Thomas, officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In keeping with her wish, cremation has taken place.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langnedorf.com

