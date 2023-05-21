March 29, 1963—May 12, 2023

RACINE—Donna Marie Walker, 60, passed away at her residence on May 12, 2023. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 29, 1963, the daughter of Richard and Patricia (nee: Lyons) Walker. Donna graduated from William Howard Taft High School in Chicago.

She was employed as a server for many years at The Corner House Restaurant and The HobNob Restaurant. Donna was known for her fabulous baking, which she shared with her family and friends. She also found great enjoyment in reading, and most of all caring for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her children: Naomi Villalobos, Natalie (David Anders) Villalobos, Ruben (Bailey Huecker) Villalobos, Olivia (Tanner) Seidenspinner; grandchildren: Julian, Greyson, Landon, David Jr., Tilian, Parker, and Arlo; siblings: Carol (George) Juszczyk, Lee (Steve) Stephenson; and other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Patricia Walker, and grandmother, Bernice Lyons.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404