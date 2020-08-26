Donna M. Pias

On October 15, 1955, in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Pias. Donna had been employed by the Racine Unified School District for over 20 years. Following their retirement Larry and Donna lived in Tony, WI for over 15 years until moving back to Racine. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Catholic Women’s Club. Donna’s entire life was centered around her family. She received great joy when she was babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known for her caring heart, inspiring spirit and infectious smile. How she lived her life was reflected in her favorite saying “It’s a great life if you don’t weaken”.