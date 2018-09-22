Donna M. Peters ‘Lil Pete’
(Nee: Brinkmann)
December 16, 1935—September 18, 2018
RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Donna M. Peters, age 82, peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Racine, December 16, 1935, daughter of the late Martin and Sylvia (Nee: Slaasted) Brinkmann.
On February 13, 1954 she was united in marriage to her first and only love Thomas R. Peters. Donna was the founder of the “Knitwits” where she and a group of ladies would knit and crochet hats and lap robes for children in need and the elderly in nursing homes. She also enjoyed gardening, canning and a good game of cribbage. She loved sitting on her deck while watching and feeding the wildlife. Above all, this self-proclaimed tough old broad loved and devoted her life selflessly to her family and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband of sixty-four years, Thomas; her children, Martin Peters of Racine, Scott (Rayann) Peters of Racine, Jeff (Tracie) Peters of Waterford, Vicky (David) Danner of Racine; her six grandchildren, David Jr., Samantha (Jered), Brandon, James (Moriah), Aaron (Sabrina), Hannah (Jake); great-grandson Leonardo; sister and brothers, Bonnie (Roger) Gease of Rapid City, South Dakota, Daniel (Barbara) Brinkmann of Melbourne, FL, Robert (Jon) Brinkmann of The Villages, FL; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday, September 24th, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday September 25, 2018, 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Breast Cancer Research or Dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease have been suggested.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Julie, Africa and Cara from Ascension Hospice Care, as well as Doctors Papp, Ansani, and Durbin.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
