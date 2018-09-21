Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Donna M. Peters "Lil Pete" (Nee: Brinkmann)

December 16, 1935 —September 18, 2018

RACINE — Surrounded by her loving family, Donna M. Peters, age 82, peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at her residence.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday, September 24th, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday September 25, 2018, 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Breast Cancer Research or Dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease have been suggested.

Please see Sunday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donna M. Peters "Lil Pete" (Nee: Brinkmann)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments