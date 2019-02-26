Try 1 month for 99¢
Donna M. Neal

RACINE — Donna Mae Neal, 71, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Tuesday, February 18, 2019.

Her Memorial Homegoing Service we be held at the New Brighter Day Church, 1225-24th Ave., Kenosha, on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Thomas, officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In keeping with her wish, cremation has taken place.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langnedorf.com

