Donna M. Ludwig

Jan. 22, 1930—Dec. 1, 2022

WATERFORD—Ludwig, Donna M. age 92, of Waterford, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Donna was born January 22, 1930, in Burlington, WI, to William and Bernice (nee: Vos) Hoppe. She married Otto Ludwig on May 17, 1953, in New Port Rhode Island. Otto preceded her in death March 8, 1988. Donna was a “Jack of all trades” at Bauer Mohr Mink Ranch in Rochester for years, and where her husband Otto was the main farm manager. Donna was a member of the choir at St. Francis Monastery in Burlington, and a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Donna loved to bake cookies. Her greatest joy was any time spent with her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survived by her children: Nita (Jeff) Gettys of California, Robert (Linda) Ludwig of Kentucky, and Ronald (Eileen) Ludwig of Waterford; ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren (with another great-grandchild on the way), daughter-in-law, Diane Ludwig; son-in-law, Gary Biermann; and by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto Ludwig; son, Thomas Ludwig; daughters: Kathleen Biermann, and Theresa (Kristopher) Jensen.

Visitation at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI, 53185, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022,, from 4:00—6:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 7:00 PM. Public burial on Thursday December 8, 2022, at Rochester Cemetery, meet at the cemetery at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lakeland Animal Shelter, or St. Thomas Parish in Donna’s memory is suggested.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233