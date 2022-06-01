RACINE—Donna M. Lail, 74, of Racine, passed away at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, May 27, 2022. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Clyde Hamer officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.