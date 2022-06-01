 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE—Donna M. Lail, 74, of Racine, passed away at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, May 27, 2022. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Clyde Hamer officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

