July 16, 1950—December 24, 2018
Donna Mae Kuypers entered this earth on July 16, 1950 and went to Heaven on December 24, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was the baby of baby of 7 children and was born to Etto and Mabel (Shuckhart) Arnott in Tomahawk, WI. She married the love of her life John Lewis Kuypers on September 1, 2001.
Donna leaves behind her loving husband, John; brothers, Harvey (Bernadette) and Dale Arnott; sister, Kathryn Krueger; sisters-in-law, Joy Humphrey (Dick), Susan Anderson, Janet Root (David), and Carol Kuypers; brother-in-law, Ted Ingman; two special nieces, Tamera Jane Korczyk (Frank) and Theresa Lynn Stanek (Mark); two stepsons, Ryan (Rachel) and their daughters, Vivian and Violet, and Kyle Kuypers; 23 nieces and nephews; and 26 great nieces and nephews.
Waiting in Heaven for Donna are her parents; brothers, Dean (Joan) and Jay (Karen); sister, Vera Ingman; brother-in-law, Donald Krueger; sister-in-law, Karen and niece Laura Arnott; and sister-in-law, Mary Bukacen (Larry).
Donna and John moved from Racine, WI to Crossville, TN in 2011 and to Lake Tansi a few years later. They became involved in golf, LTCA, and LTLC. Donna loved having garage sales as well as going to them. She worked as a hairstylist for 50 years, working the past seven years at FFG Good Samaritan Society. Donna loved people and cutting hair was her greatest asset. She loved to travel and buy beautiful jewelry. Some of her favorite activities were playing softball, tennis, racquetball, watching her lovely flowers bloom every spring, mowing the lawn on her rider, and talking to everyone on the women’s 7th hole tee box.
She leaves behind many dear friends from Wisconsin and all of the wonderful people from our Lake Tansi and Sunset Ridge area in Crossville.
Family will receive friends on Friday, January 18, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church with the memorial service for Donna to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s memory to the charity of your choice.
A very special thanks to Hospice of Cumberland County and Dr. Dirk Davidson for all of the kindness and wonderful care Donna received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.