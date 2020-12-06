Donna M. Gronholm

Donna worked at Goodwill Industries for many years in the Johnson wax department; before moving to Merrill, WI with her husband to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to take long walks with her grandchildren, frequently visiting the Racine County Zoo; one of her favorite places to take them. She was always up for family dinners followed by weekly card playing. She was an avid reader. Some of her favorite authors were Lani Lynn Vale and Jordan Dilver. She enjoyed going to play bingo at the local bingo halls. She loved fishing, although she had not been able to go recently. Donna loved to garden and take care of her flowers, although her thumb was not always green. To Donna, her family was the most important thing in the world.