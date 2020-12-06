January 1, 1951 — November 28, 2020
Donna M. Gronholm, age 69, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Donna was born on January 1, 1951 to the late Lloyd & Irene (Jarrell) Spranger in Antigo, WI. She attended Washington Park High School. Donna married the love of her life, Clifford Gronholm on June 7, 1969, he survives.
Donna worked at Goodwill Industries for many years in the Johnson wax department; before moving to Merrill, WI with her husband to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to take long walks with her grandchildren, frequently visiting the Racine County Zoo; one of her favorite places to take them. She was always up for family dinners followed by weekly card playing. She was an avid reader. Some of her favorite authors were Lani Lynn Vale and Jordan Dilver. She enjoyed going to play bingo at the local bingo halls. She loved fishing, although she had not been able to go recently. Donna loved to garden and take care of her flowers, although her thumb was not always green. To Donna, her family was the most important thing in the world.
Donna is survived by her husband, Clifford F. Gronholm Sr., her children; Clifford Gronholm Jr., Katrina (Steven) Woller, Jason Gronholm, Robert (girlfriend, Tara) Gronholm, and Sara Gronholm, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sisters; Judith (Roy) Ours, Mary Spranger, Sharon Taylor, many nieces & nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd & Irene Spranger, brothers; David Spranger, Gordon Spranger, and Lloyd Spranger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined.
Special thank you to Good Samaritan Hospital & the nurses who cared for Donna and the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A special thank you to Jennifer, her ICU nurse at Aspirus whom Donna spoke very highly of. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the T.B. Scott Library in Merrill, WI. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com .
In Loving Memory
I’m safely home in heaven,
though I know you miss me so.
The Love I’ve always felt for you,
within my heart still flows.
My spirit will remain with you,
every single day,
appearing as a rainbow or as ocean waves at play.
I’m the gentle rain that falls,
and in the morning dew.
All that you see as beautiful,
reflects my love for you.
I didn’t mean to cause you pain,
my time had simply come.
The work that I was meant to do,
on earth had been done.
I’m safely home in heaven,
where eternal peace is mine.
And where, when God has called you,
Too, I’ll be forever thine.
