OXFORD—Donna M. Folstrom, age 88 of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Harris Villa Assisted Living in Westfield. She was born on May 11, 1934 in North Dakota to John and Marie Verwey. Donna married Bill Folstrom on March 17, 1955. She worked at Brakebush Brothers for many years before her and Bill built their convenience store in Westfield, Folstrom’s Food N’ Fuel and ran it until 2017. Donna loved golfing, lawn jarts, bowling, winters in Arizona and spending time with her family.

Donna is survived by her five children: Theresa (Nancy) Folstrom, William, Richard (Tina), Lisa (Rod) Hackbart and Heidi (Butch) Galbraith; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill on June 13, 2021; two daughters, Lori Lueck and Peggy Thompson; great-granddaughter, Peyton Holland; two sisters and five brothers.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Donna and Bill will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Westfield with Father Savio Yerasani officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at church. Inurnment will be in Westfield East Cemetery at a later date. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com

Donna’s family would like to thank Harris Villa and Moments Hospice for their care and compassion.