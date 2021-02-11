Donna M. (Callow) Boettcher

March 25, 1944—February 6, 2021
Age 76, of Park Falls passed away unexpectedly, as a result of an automobile accident, on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Donna was born March 25, 1944 to Charles “Ozzie” and Lila (nee Gillmore) Callow in Kenosha, WI. Her life was spent in Kenosha and Union Grove. She graduated from Bradford high School. On June 26, 2004 she was united in marriage to LeRoy A. Boettcher in Park Falls. Following their marriage, they resided in Park Falls. Donna loved her flower gardening and making her crafts for her Christmas open house. She enjoyed her up north rides looking for deer and bear, and going to the Casino. She loved to dance, tried to sing and was always up for an adventure. She also enjoyed watching “Days of Our Lives” and staying at her “little piece of Heaven on earth” her lake house. But more than anything she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, they meant the world to her. Her can-do spirit and whatever it takes attitude will live on in her entire family. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Donna will truly be missed by her husband, children: Lori (Steve) Czerniejewski, Pam (Kerry) Timler, Lila (Gary) Tesch, Dave (Denise) Pfeiffer, Janet (Derek) Wishowski, LeRoy’s Children: Nathan (Rae) Boettcher and Emily (Jake) Birchmeier, grandchildren: Samantha (Tom) Burman, Drew Timler, Taylor (Craig) Davis, Benjamin (Carissa (Kevin) Mooren) Carothers, Brooke Tesch, Tanner Tesch, Tyler Pfeiffer, Olivia Pfeiffer, Payton Pfeiffer, Kaylee (Jack Nelson) Wishowski, Ellie Wishowski, J.D. Wishowski, LeRoy’s grandchildren: Porschia, Vlad And Max Boettcher, great-grandchildren: Grayson, Lyra, Benson, and Morgan Burman, Brookelin, Mason, and Gannon Davis, Briar and Caspian Mooren. She is further survived by her siblings: Dave Callow, Fred (Claire Browne) Callow, Ray (Cindy) Callow, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her fur babies Franny and Gus. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services for Donna will be held on Saturday, February13, 2021 at 2:00PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, from 11:00AM until 2:00PM, at the funeral home.
A celebration of life will be held in Park Falls at a later date.
All attendants are required to wear face masks/coverings to keep the community safe and healthy.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
