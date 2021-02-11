Donna M. (Callow) Boettcher

Donna was born March 25, 1944 to Charles “Ozzie” and Lila (nee Gillmore) Callow in Kenosha, WI. Her life was spent in Kenosha and Union Grove. She graduated from Bradford high School. On June 26, 2004 she was united in marriage to LeRoy A. Boettcher in Park Falls. Following their marriage, they resided in Park Falls. Donna loved her flower gardening and making her crafts for her Christmas open house. She enjoyed her up north rides looking for deer and bear, and going to the Casino. She loved to dance, tried to sing and was always up for an adventure. She also enjoyed watching “Days of Our Lives” and staying at her “little piece of Heaven on earth” her lake house. But more than anything she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, they meant the world to her. Her can-do spirit and whatever it takes attitude will live on in her entire family. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.