Donna Lee Buchek (nee: Zimdars)

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street, Sturtevant, on Monday November 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.