Donna Lee Buchek (nee: Zimdars)
Donna Lee Buchek (nee: Zimdars)

Donna Lee Buchek (nee Zimdars)

Donna Lee Buchek, age 90, passed away at her residence on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

Donna will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Debra (James) Boeck, Brenda (Mike) Garski, Mary (the late, Miles) Bengston; other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street, Sturtevant, on Monday November 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

