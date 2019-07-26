July 25,1940 — July 13, 2019
RACINE — Donna Lee Betko, age 78, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society (www.wihumane.org)
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 main St., WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.